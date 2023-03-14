Emma Watson is known for her sophisticated and elegant style, often opting for classic and timeless pieces. She also advocates for sustainable fashion and has often been seen wearing eco-friendly clothing. Margot Robbie, on the other hand, is known for her bold and daring fashion choices. She often experiments with different styles and is not afraid to take risks on the red carpet. Robbie has also been known to support emerging designers and has been seen wearing outfits from up-and-coming fashion houses.

Both actresses have also made a name for themselves as style icons, with their fashion choices often making headlines and influencing trends. Emma Watson and Margot Robbie have unique and distinct fashion styles that have made them both fashion icons in their own right. While Watson is known for her classic and sustainable style, Robbie is known for her daring and bold fashion choices.

Emma Watson And Margot Robbie’s Outfits Appearances –

Emma showed off her amazing sense of style in the white one-shoulder Burberry dress, which looks gorgeous. Emma Watson chose to wear her hair loosely styled with a side parting and waves. She accessorized her white one-shoulder dress with a stunning black velvet purse and ankle-strap heels. Emma Watson’s attire is stylish, timeless, and contemporary. All eyes are on her, thanks to her enticingly gorgeous appearance. She chose to go bare-faced for her makeup, going for black smokey eyes, Thick eyeliner, a light brown colored blush, sparkly cheekbone highlights, and light brown lipstick. She complemented her appearance with a ring and silver bracelets.

Margot Robbie made sure everyone was staring at her by choosing a stunning one-shoulder white gown with silver embellishments. Due to the Bottega Veneta bodycon dress, the Wolf of Wall Street star’s well-defined abs were fully visible. A gold ribbon at the waist connected the gathered portion of the one-shoulder dress to her petite frame. She chose warm-toned makeup to gaze at and had a gorgeous complexion and peachy nude lipstick. When her newly blow-dried, messy bun-highlighted hair cascaded about her face, Margot completed the appearance with a white manicure. She completed her outfit with a silver bracelet.

