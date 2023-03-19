The audience is affected by each Hogwarts student. Although the adored characters won’t be reunited for any Harry Potter projects, co-stars Rupert Grint and Daniel Radcliffe have reportedly not spoken much recently. The film’s main character revealed that, out of the primary trio, he speaks to Emma Watson but does not frequently communicate with Rupert.

Although it has been more than ten years since the Harry Potter films enchanted audiences with tales of a magical world, those audiences still recall those tales. Grint, Watson, and Radcliffe have succeeded in their separate endeavors. Radcliffe and Grint became friends throughout the movies.

Regrettably, Daniel Radcliffe discovered staying in touch with Emma Watson was simpler than with Rupert Grint when the Harry Potter films ended. The Harry Potter star reportedly dispelled the notion that people believe such during a conversation, as reported by The Mirror, he said, “Emma, Rupert and myself are the best of friends who always hang out together.”

Daniel Radcliffe provided a disappointing update and stated that he is just going to put out there, he and Emma text all the time, but Rupert and he never text each other. “We never see each other.” On discussing his further interactions, he added that if he sees him every six months or so, it’s a friendly ‘hello, how’s things with you’ but that’s about it.

It was then necessary for the Harry Potter star to emphasize that he had not become friends with Rupert Grint. Daniel Radcliffe added, “We have never texted each other in 10 years of filming. We just never have. We are lazy texters. We’ve never texted each other back. And we both know that’s how the other person is.”

