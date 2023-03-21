Emma Watson is an English actress, producer, and campaigner best known for portraying Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter film series. She has also played the lead in several big-budget films, including Noah, Beauty and the Beast, and Little Women. Emma Watson has been named on Forbes and Vanity Fair’s lists of the World’s Paid Actresses and has received several awards, including a BAFTA.

Emma Watson made money from her acting career and brand sponsorships. She presently has an estimated net worth of $85 million. Let us examine how she makes and spends her millions. Initially, we’ll look at her earnings.

Emma Watson’s Earning Sources

Acting Career

Emma Watson has been in numerous blockbuster films, including Harry Potter and Beauty and the Beast. She made the most of her fortune portraying Hermione Granger in all eight Harry Potter films. According to Cosmopolitan, Emma Watson has made around $70 million from the Harry Potter franchise, including revenues of $30 million from the final two sections of the franchise. She was also paid $15 million for her performance in 2017’s Beauty And The Beast.

Brand Endorsements

Because of her portrayal of Hermione in the Harry Potter films, Emma Watson has become among the most recognizable faces in the world. Her great international fame has led several global corporations to give her various brand endorsements. In addition, some well-known luxury fashion labels, such as Calvin Klein and Dolce & Gabbana and the fashion juggernaut Burberry, and French perfume and cosmetics company Lancôme, have endorsed her. According to Celebrity Net Worth, she reportedly earns $5–10 million a year from all of her brand endorsements.

Business Ventures

In addition to wearing clothing made of sustainable materials, Emma Watson is renowned for her unique fashion choices. Emma Watson has even walked the red carpet while dressed in sustainable fashion, which makes her a major advocate for the cause. The French fashion conglomerate Kering, which also owns other brands, including Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent, chose her as the youngest member of its board of directors due to her advocacy. Emma Watson manages the sustainability committee at Kering.

Tv Commercial

The announcement of Emma Watson’s partnership with Prada came in 2022. For the launch of Prada’s new Paradoxe fragrance, she starred in and directed a television advertisement. The fashion behemoth has also made available several photographs and promotional ads featuring Watson promoting their products. Emma Watson’s first venture into directing was this project.

Emma Watson Spends

Personal Security

Regarding her security and personal life, Emma Watson is quite sensitive. Due to security concerns after being stalked in 2013 on a set, Emma Watson won’t even take pictures with fans. She hired a retired NYPD officer as her bodyguard since she was always concerned about security. According to reports, she pays Denise, her security, a salary of $150,000 annually.

Real Estate

Emma Watson has been modest in her property purchases despite having access to unlimited wealth thanks to her incredibly profitable acting career. She paid $1.2 million for a ski lodge in France when she turned 18 and spent thousands more on customization and improvements. The next property Emma Watson purchased cost $3.3 million and was located at Canonbury Place in London.

Car Collections

While not having the same passion for cars as her peers, Emma Watson has a respectable collection of vehicles. In addition to the $30000 Silver Toyota Prius she purchased with her first salary, she also owns a $95,000 Cadillac Escalade and a $43,000 Audi S3. Even though she only has a small collection of cars, they are valued at close to $200,000.

Philanthropy And Activism

Emma Watson has been a U.N. Women’s Goodwill Ambassador since 2014. She has visited Zambia and Bangladesh to advocate for women’s education. She is well-known for her financial donations to this cause, giving $1.4 million to the UK Justice and Equality Fund.

Source – The Richest

