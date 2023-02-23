Emma Watson is well known for playing our favorite childhood characters. However, others will always see her as Hermione Granger, the overachieving, wavy-haired Harry Potter character, or Belle, the bookish Disney princess. Despite this, Watson has gracefully handled the change from both roles into adulthood. Watson has continued to act in both film and television. Some of her notable roles include Belle in the live-action adaptation of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Meg March in Little Women, and Lena in The Circle. In addition, her support for various causes has changed. She is a committed feminist who promotes gender equality as a United Nations Goodwill Ambassador.

As an actress, she might, however, simply rely on runway samples as she has unrestricted access to everything. Instead, she has ordered custom items that inspire designers to adopt a green ethos or opt for antiques. Her high fashion moments have been deliberate. Emma’s fashion statements have always turned heads on the red carpet or the streets. A look back at some of her most memorable red carpet moments shows that celebrities can balance their ethics with their fashion statements. Here are some images that demonstrate that.

Here Are Emma Watson’s Awesome Outfits –

Emma Watson looked stunning at the Met Gala in New York in a custom Burberry gown.

Emma Watson abandoned the punk aesthetic in favor of a daring look with her midriff-baring Prabal Gurung outfit. We are at a loss for words when we see her in this picture.

Emma Watson steps out onto the red carpet for the White House Correspondents’ Dinner looking elegant in ruffles and a flowery print.

At the London premiere of Beauty and the Beast, Emma Watson wore a custom Emilia Wickstead dress constructed from end-of-line fabric obtained from couture houses.

Emma Watson attended the Paris photocall wearing a handmade Louis Vuitton lace dress made from Oeko-Tex-certified materials with no environmentally dangerous chemicals.

The Little Women actress wore a halter-neck gown with a velvet bodice, an attached train, and layers of gracefully placed ruffles.

