Harry Potter is undoubtedly the favorite fantasy show of a global audience. The world of magic and wizards takes us on an adventurous ride. Over the years, this show has made a spot in the heart of millions. So did the show’s leaders, Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe, who played the role of Hermione and Harry Potter, respectively. Both grew up filming the Front and the Harry Potter movies. Without a doubt, they have fantastic chemistry together.

Both of them share a great bond. Their energy can’t be tamed on sets. Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe always used to do something which kept them in the headlines. Yet again, the duo is in the headlines. Emma Watson, the Hermione in the show, once played a prank on Daniel Radcliffe, which eventually made the actor cry out loud.

Emma Watson once tried to fool Daniel Radcliffe on the first of April, and she played a prank for that. Emma’s prank made Daniel cry, which also made her regret playing the prank.

In an interview with Fandom Wire, Daniel Radcliffe spilt beans on the April Fool incident and said, “Emma, when I was 14, told me that one of my favorite bands had broken up. It was really early in the morning, so I hadn’t even gotten that it was April 1st yet… I was a fan of this band called the Libertines, who was very fractious, and they might have broken up at any point, and she came in and went, ‘It’s happened, it’s finally happened.'”

Hearing this, Daniel Radcliffe was heartbroken and crying, which made Emma Watson quickly reveal that it was a prank and apologize. “But she just had to immediately say, ‘No, no, no, it’s a joke, it’s April Fool’s’, because I didn’t cry, but my face was ashen… My lip quivered, definitely,” said Daniel Radcliffe.

What’s your reaction? Follow IWMBuzz.com.