Emma Watson’s glam looks in sequinned glittery avatars have always been delightful to witness, here take a look

Emma Watson and her style file, both have always been our all-time muse to cherish. Ever since, Emma’s amazing work as Hermione in the movie Harry Potter, the actress became one of the most loved amongst the millennials and the Gen Z. However, while her onscreen work gave her the due love and recognition all across, the actress has also astounded many with her preppy fashion updos over the years. Owing to that, here we have shared Emma Watson’s most stunning looks from the past years, when she decked up like queen in sequins.

When Emma Watson turned heads in a sheer golden embellished sequin short dress at the Burberry. The Harry Potter star completed the look with dramatic smokey eyes, sleek side parted hairbun and pink nude lips. The actress rounded it off with a sheer rope entangled black belt around her waist. She outshined in the beautiful deck up at the event.

Here take a look-

Here’s when Emma Watson got us astounded with her classic embellished silver one-shouldered dress with a velvetish textures all over. The outfit further featured a beautiful blue velvet sequinned border at the bottom. The actress completed the look with her sleek pulled back hairbun and minimal makeup look.

Check out-

When Emma Watson turned heads with her doll like avatar in a sheer white embellished sleeveless midi dress. She completed the look with her sleek red hair pulled back hairbun. The actress rounded it off with filled-in eyebrows, smokey makeup look and nude pink lips. Her cheeks shined as she put on highlighter. She completed the look with a pair of white pumps.

Check out-

When Emma Watson looked all grand in her sheer golden sequinned shrug dress topped on her beautifully graphic work sleeveless red dress. She completed the look with pulled back hairbun, dewy smokey eyes, blushed cheeks and nude pink lips.

Here take a look-

Which one of the above look in sequins do you think has got the best zeal? Let us know in the comments below and fore more such fashion insights on Hollywood celebs stay tuned to IWMBuzz.