Emma Watson became a crush of youngsters when she appeared as Hermione Granger in the world-famous film series Harry Potter. The actress defeated several girls to get this role at the age of nine. Featuring in the show earned her money, fame, and name. Emma Watson is a talented girl who takes up all her life challenges with an attitude of never giving up. Here are a few unknown facts about the actress every fan must know.

1) Apart from being a skillful actress on screen, Emma Watson is also a yoga teacher. The actress practiced yoga to find the center for herself. And in an interview revealing the same, she said, “I need to find a way to always feel safe and at home within myself. Because I can never rely on a physical place.”

2) Emma Watson amazed the audience with her appearance and got thrilled reading the Harry Potter books. And her favorite book is ‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban’. The actress feels that the first film of the series helped her be an actor, and the last one was very challenging for her.

3)Emma Watson doesn’t only want to grow in her career, ignoring other things. She believes in changing the world. And so Emma is a brand ambassador of Women Goodwill for HeForShe to spread awareness about gender equality. In an interview, she expressed herself, “fighting for women’s rights has too often become synonymous with man-hating. This has got to stop.”

4) Once Emma Watson revealed that she had a huge crush on Tom Felton, who was 12 when Emma was 10. However, Tom Felton saw her as a younger sister than a girlfriend. And today both are best friends with each other.

5)Emma Watson is fond of fashion and style. She is also the face of many brands like Burberry and others. The diva became the youngest actress to appear on the cover page of Teen Vogue magazine when she was just 15 years old.

