Emma Watson keeps being the favourite! Since her Harry Potter day, Emma has always been the one we can vibe with. Being the muse of most millennials from all across the globe, Emma Watson has not only inspired them with her successful career, but also her casual, unapologetic fashion quotient. Given that, we are here with Emma’s best off-duty style statures from the recent times.

Here’s when Emma Watson was spotted at the London streets where she can be seen in a stylish baggy grey sweater topped on her casual white t-shirt and black jeans. She completed the look with messy hairbun and black shades and black pumps. Carrying her black coat in one hand, the actress aced the off-duty style with ease.

When Emma Watson left entire world startled with her stunning airport look. She wore a stylish grey overcoat, teamed it with grey huge muffler around her neck to keep warm and rounded it off with black pants. She completed the look with her red hair and black shades.

The time Emma Watson was papped in NYC, looking absolutely stunning in her black co-Ords. She topped it with checkered long trench coat. She completed the look with blonde sleek hair, minimal makeup and black pumps. She rounded it off with a leather black backpack.

Back in 2019, when Emma Watson was spotted at the airport, keeping it all casual. She wore a graphic printed black sweatshirt, teamed it with blue denim jeans and green suncap.

The time Emma Watson proved to be the streetstyle fashion queen in her casual simple all white adorn. The maxi dress with a sheer gold belt around her waist looked right on the edge as she was papped on the streets.

Which one of the above you think is the best from the row? Let us know in the comments below and for more such fashion insights stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.