Time and again, Emma Watson has proven to be the true fashion trendsetter in the world, especially for the millennials. Whether it’s her casual off-duty looks on the streets or high-octane vogue impressions on the red carpet, Emma Watson has never failed to earn it from her fans following her fashion showcase. Given that, here we have shared Emma’s most stunning looks in high-thigh slit gown.

Check out-

In this picture, we can see Emma Watson getting papped all gorgeous in her white satin halter neck bodycon gown. The adorn featured a sheer thigh-high slit by the side. Emma completed the look with a pair of white pumps. She rounded the look off with her blonde beautiful hairbun, minimal makeup and a gorgeous smile.

Here take a look-

The actress stunned in an off-shoulder white gown. The outfit featured a high-thigh slit gown. The actress completed the look with a pair of strappy black heels. The actress decked it up with blonde beautiful hairbun, dewy soft eye makeup and nude lips. To accessorise the look, she completed it with a chic black clutch in hand and a pair of ear studs. She posed for the shutterbugs on the red-carpet with a smirk on her face.

Have a look-

Here’s when the actress stunned the world with her sheer look wearing a beautiful bodycon satin black gown with a thigh-high slit. The actress completed the look with sleek pulled-back hairbun, dewy soft eyes and pink nude lips. It was from the Beauty And The Beast premiere red-carpet.

Have a look-

At the red-carpet of Met Ball 2013, Emma Watson looks absolutely grand in this sheer cutout black gown. The outfit featured a wrapped bodice around her neck and armour, and a high-thigh slit from the front. The actress teamed the look with bold smokey eyes, nude lips and a sleek pulled back hairbun.