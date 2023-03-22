Emma Watson became known as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter film franchise. Following that, the actress took various roles in several amazing films, which she did beautifully. Emma Watson is one of Hollywood’s most promising actors yet has struggled to embrace her success. Her immediate celebrity and global recognition bothered her for years, and she sought treatment to tackle her issues.

The Little Women star previously admitted that the perks of being an actress bothered her. Throughout treatment, she felt terrible for not enjoying her job and its benefits. She believed she had picked the wrong career and did not fit in.

Emma Watson told British Vogue in 2019 that she felt bad about getting counseling. She thought anyone else in her place would be more appreciative of her wonderful existence. She sat in therapy and felt really guilty. She was like, why me? Somebody else would have enjoyed and wanted this aspect of it more than she did. And she had struggled a lot with the guilt around that. She is like, She should be enjoying this a lot more, She should be more excited, and She was actually really struggling.

Emma Watson admitted to Vanity Fair that, while she liked performing, movie premieres were difficult for her. She would hurry to the restroom after the red carpet because she thought the glitzy life didn’t fit her.

The actress from Beauty and the Beast says she overcame her troubles by reminding herself of her true personality. She faced each problem and stated to herself that she is someone’s daughter, she is her mother’s daughter, her father’s daughter, and She is a sister. She belongs to a family. She comes from a place where she has roots. There’s a whole big existence and identity that she has that’s really important and weighted and solid, and that has nothing to do with any of that.

Emma Watson is not just a talented actress but also a powerful campaigner. She’s making the most of her amazing existence.

