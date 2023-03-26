Daniel Radcliffe is one of the most popular and loved actors in the Hollywood entertainment industry. Although he’s done many popular roles in his career so far, without any element of doubt, his best performance and most popular has to be his role of Harry Potter in the movie franchise. He’s played an important role in the life of every 90s kid and well, we love it.

Right now, there’s a happy update coming from his end. As per the latest media reports in The Hollywood Reporter, Daniel Radcliffe and his longtime girlfriend Erin Darke are currently expecting their first child. The duo have been dating for more than 10 years. For the unversed, the couple had played love interests in their movie ‘Kill Your Darlings’.

We at IWMBuzz wish them good luck and love going forward.