ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

Congratulations: 'Harry Potter' actor Daniel Radcliffe welcomes first child with girlfriend Erin Darke

Know more about Daniel Radcliffe and girlfriend Erin Darke

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
26 Apr,2023 12:55:16
Congratulations: 'Harry Potter' actor Daniel Radcliffe welcomes first child with girlfriend Erin Darke

Daniel Radcliffe is one of the most handsome and popular actors that we have in the world at present. For the kids of the 90s generation, he’s best known for his work as ‘Harry Potter’.

Know the latest big update about Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke:

As per the latest media reports in Page Six, Daniel Radcliffe has now become a proud father. He and his girlfriend aka long-term partner Erin Darke welcomed their first child. The couple were spotted pushing a pram around New York City earlier that certainly confirmed the birth of a newborn. As per reports, Mr. Radcliffe’s representative also confirmed the news with Express.co.uk in a statement, which read:

“We can confirm that Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe have welcomed their first child.” However, the couple has not revealed the sex of the baby, or when the child was born.

We at IWMBuzz congratulate the couple and we wish them well.

Personal Information:

The couple have been together for more than a decade and had met for the first time on the sets of “Kill Your Darlings” in 2012 and well, ever since then, they have been together. Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Did You Know? Emma Watson's April Fool Prank Made Daniel Radcliffe Cry, Check Out
Did You Know? Emma Watson's April Fool Prank Made Daniel Radcliffe Cry, Check Out
Good News: 'Harry Potter' actor Daniel Radcliffe and girlfriend expecting first child
Good News: 'Harry Potter' actor Daniel Radcliffe and girlfriend expecting first child
Did Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint End Friendship After Harry Potter? Emma Watson Is His BFF!
Did Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint End Friendship After Harry Potter? Emma Watson Is His BFF!
Are You A Daniel Radcliffe Fan? Check Out These Unknown Facts
Are You A Daniel Radcliffe Fan? Check Out These Unknown Facts
Daniel Radcliffe Shares A Post With Robbie Aka Hagrid Saying "Forever In Our Hearts"
Daniel Radcliffe Shares A Post With Robbie Aka Hagrid Saying "Forever In Our Hearts"
Daniel Radcliffe And Evan Rachel Wood Appear At The New York Comic-Con To Promote Their Upcoming Movie "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story"
Daniel Radcliffe And Evan Rachel Wood Appear At The New York Comic-Con To Promote Their Upcoming Movie "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story"
Latest Stories
Watch: Fan calls Sai Pallavi 'didi' in Mumbai, her adorable reaction will melt you
Watch: Fan calls Sai Pallavi 'didi' in Mumbai, her adorable reaction will melt you
In Pics: Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Verma spotted together for a date night, fans in awe
In Pics: Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Verma spotted together for a date night, fans in awe
Surbhi Chandna becomes YRF 'heroine', dances on Tu Mere Samne song
Surbhi Chandna becomes YRF 'heroine', dances on Tu Mere Samne song
When Arijit Singh apologised to Fame Gurukul’s headmistress Ila Arun for breaking her trust, watch
When Arijit Singh apologised to Fame Gurukul’s headmistress Ila Arun for breaking her trust, watch
IPL 2023: Shubman Gill shares winning moment ft. Arjun Tendulkar, fan comments, "saale sahab ke team ko..."
IPL 2023: Shubman Gill shares winning moment ft. Arjun Tendulkar, fan comments, "saale sahab ke team ko..."
YRKKH Special: When Mohsin Khan posed in Shah Rukh Khan style to woo girls
YRKKH Special: When Mohsin Khan posed in Shah Rukh Khan style to woo girls
Read Latest News