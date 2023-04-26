Congratulations: 'Harry Potter' actor Daniel Radcliffe welcomes first child with girlfriend Erin Darke

Know more about Daniel Radcliffe and girlfriend Erin Darke

Daniel Radcliffe is one of the most handsome and popular actors that we have in the world at present. For the kids of the 90s generation, he’s best known for his work as ‘Harry Potter’.

Know the latest big update about Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke:

As per the latest media reports in Page Six, Daniel Radcliffe has now become a proud father. He and his girlfriend aka long-term partner Erin Darke welcomed their first child. The couple were spotted pushing a pram around New York City earlier that certainly confirmed the birth of a newborn. As per reports, Mr. Radcliffe’s representative also confirmed the news with Express.co.uk in a statement, which read:

“We can confirm that Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe have welcomed their first child.” However, the couple has not revealed the sex of the baby, or when the child was born.

The couple have been together for more than a decade and had met for the first time on the sets of "Kill Your Darlings" in 2012 and well, ever since then, they have been together.