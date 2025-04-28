‘Harry Potter’s Ron aka Rupert Grint Announces Birth of Second Child; Reveal Name

Actor Rupert Grint and partner Georgia Groome have shared news of their growing family with the arrival of their second child. On April 27, 2025, Grint introduced their newborn daughter to fans through an Instagram post, revealing her name: Goldie G. Grint.

The announcement featured a simple photo of the baby dressed in a white outfit, her name embroidered across the fabric, tucked under a soft grey sweater. Grint and Groome, who prefer to keep their family life low-profile, had not publicly shared the pregnancy beforehand, making the update a pleasant surprise.

Goldie joins the couple’s first child, Wednesday G. Grint, who was born in 2020. The pair have continued their tradition of choosing names that hold personal significance. While their first daughter’s name drew inspiration from pop culture, their second child’s name carries a rich symbolic meaning. ‘Goldie,’ originating from English roots, signifies something precious and valuable, hinting at the couple’s aspirations for their daughter’s future.

The choice of the middle initial “G” also maintains consistency between their children’s names. Grint had previously mentioned liking the style of names that feature a prominent middle initial, similar to figures like Samuel L. Jackson and Michael J. Fox.

Grint, recognized worldwide for his role as Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter series, has often expressed the importance of privacy for his family. Despite his public career, he and Groome have carefully navigated their personal lives away from constant attention.

Fans have warmly received the news, with messages of support flooding social media. Many noted the meaningful choice behind the name and praised the couple for staying true to their unique style.

As Grint and Groome adjust to life with two young children, their followers look forward to occasional glimpses into their journey as a family. With names like Wednesday and Goldie, the Grint-Groome household certainly continues to reflect creativity and individuality.