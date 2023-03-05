Fans of Harry Potter from all over the world are still buzzing over the HBOMax and Amazon Prime Video broadcast of Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts. Fans were moved to tears and felt a sense of nostalgia when cast members Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, and Ralph Fiennes discussed what the franchise meant to them. And we’re willing to bet that many Potterheads started with the first film in order to binge-watch all eight of the Harry Potter films. However, if you’re still not happy, we’ve put together a list of films that fall under the similar category of fantasy and entertainment.

“Fantastic Beasts”

We were forced to start with a movie that is somehow related to Harry Potter. It follows the adventures of Newt Scamander, a “magizoologist,” in the Fantastic Beasts franchise, a spin-off of the Harry Potter books. The first Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them movie, which is streaming on Amazon Prime Video, is centered on Newt’s adventures, but the second and third movies in the franchise work well as prequels to the Harry Potter books.

“The Chronicles Of Narnia”

The fantasy books written by C.S. Lewis in the 1950s are the inspiration for the Chronicles of Narnia series. A journey into a country of witches, fauns, conflicts, and secrets is promised in three of the seven works that have been successfully adapted for the big screen.

“The Lord Of the Rings”

Three films in the Lord of the Rings series are based on the renowned J.R.R. Tolkien book. The movies, which are set in the made-up continent of Middle-Earth, tell the tale of the hobbit Frodo Baggins and his attempts to annihilate the One Ring with its designer Dark Lord Sauron.

“Percy Jackson”

The Percy Jackson books have the same values as the Harry Potter universe. The young man in this franchise also possesses amazing abilities as a result of his ancestry. Then, with his buddies by his side, he sets off on a mission to preserve the planet.

“The Hunger Games”

Liam Hemsworth and Jennifer Lawrence are some of the stars of the Hunger Games film series, a collection of dystopian adventure movies. It is based on the journey of the lead character, Katniss Everdeen, who is one of several teenagers compelled to participate in the “Hunger Games,” a nationally broadcast competition where kids fight each other until only one survivor remains.