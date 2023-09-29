Movies | News

Rest in peace, Professor Dumbledore: A look at Michael Gambon’s journey

Sir Michael Gambon, famous for his portrayal of Professor Albus Dumbledore in six Harry Potter films, has passed away at the age of 82

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
29 Sep,2023 11:48:18
Renowned stage and screen actor Sir Michael Gambon, famous for his portrayal of Professor Albus Dumbledore in six Harry Potter films, has passed away at the age of 82. The news of his death has prompted heartfelt tributes from his co-stars and colleagues.

Born in Dublin, Sir Michael began his acting career in Ireland with a performance in Othello in 1962. However, his breakthrough came when he joined Laurence Olivier’s National Theatre company in London, earning three Olivier awards for his stage performances.

Daniel Radcliffe, who led the title role in the Harry Potter series, described Gambon as a “brilliant, effortless” actor who had a deep love for his craft but never allowed it to define him. Emma Watson, popular worldwide for her role as Hermione Granger, expressed her gratitude to Sir Michael for showing everyone how to carry greatness with humility.

J.K. Rowling, who penned the iconic the Harry Potter series, hailed Gambon as a “wonderful man” and an “outstanding actor.” Fiona Shaw, another star from the franchise, praised his versatile acting abilities, noting that he could excel in any role he undertook.

While he always regarded theater as his true calling, Sir Michael earned acclaim for his work in television and film during the 1980s and 1990s. Notable roles included his portrayal of the titular character in the BBC drama “The Singing Detective” and the Parisian detective Jules Maigret in an ITV adaptation of Georges Simenon’s novels. He also played Oscar Wilde in a BBC Two series focusing on the writer’s trial and imprisonment.

One of his memorable film roles was as the gluttonous “thief” in 1989’s “The Cook, the Thief, His Wife and Her Lover.” Dame Helen Mirren, who co-starred with him in the film, described him as a “naughty but very, very funny” friend who kept her in fits of laughter on and off the set.

In recent years, Sir Michael had discussions with Dame Helen Mirren about the challenges of aging and its impact on their work. She noted that he was realistic about his situation, especially regarding his struggle to remember lines, which led him away from theater.

Sir Michael also made notable appearances in Hollywood films, including “Toys,” “Sleepy Hollow,” “Gosford Park,” and a comedic cameo as the prime minister in “Ali G Indahouse.”

Sir Michael Gambon’s passing marks the end of a remarkable career that spanned six decades and left an indelible mark on the world of acting. His contributions to both the stage and screen will be remembered and cherished by audiences worldwide.

