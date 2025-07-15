Harry Potter Returns: HBO Begins Production on Magical New Series, Cast Revealed!

Harry Potter, who kept the world of magic alive for the last 24 years, is now returning, but this time in a completely new form. HBO has officially announced that the shooting of the new Harry Potter TV series has started, and with this, the first look of the new cast has also come out.

This time, the audience will experience the same old feeling of magic, friendship, and the streets of Hogwarts, but with new faces and a new vision. This series will be released on HBO and HBO Max in 2027.

HBO has chosen Dominic McLaughlin for the role of the new Harry Potter. At first glimpse, Dominic is seen with round glasses, a Hogwarts uniform, and a lightning bolt on his forehead. With the sign, he reminds us of the old Harry.

The casting of the new series is also slowly coming out:

• Hermione Granger – Arabella Stanton

• Ron Weasley – Alastair Stout

• Neville Longbottom – Rory Wilmot

• Dudley Dursley – Amos Kitson

• Madam Rolanda Hooch – Louise Brealey

• Garrick Ollivander – Anton Lesser

• Severus Snape – Paapa Essiedu

• Albus Dumbledore – John Lithgow

• Minerva McGonagall – Janet McTeer

• Rubeus Hagrid – Nick Frost

• Quirinus Quirrell – Luke Thallon

• Argus Filch – Paul Whitehouse

The series’ Shooting has begun at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden (UK), the same place where the world of the previous films was created.

The series is led by Francesca Gardiner (who has done shows like Succession) and directed by Mark Mylod. Both try to make this series a deep, faithful, visually stunning retelling.

HBO has called this project “a faithful adaptation.” This series will try to give the same form of the world of magic as we read and felt in the books. This is not just a remake but a chance to live the spirit of Harry Potter again in a new era.

However, some fans have expressed concern about Paapa Essiedu’s performance as Snape because that character has already been immortalized in the name of Alan Rickman. However, it is expected that the new actors will surprise everyone with their acting.

Now, we look forward to 2027, when the doors of Hogwarts will open once again, and this time, a new generation will get a chance to experience magic.

Get ready for the Sorting Hat, Quidditch, and the sounds of Dumbledore.

