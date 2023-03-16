Margot Robbie, one of the most adored and celebrated actors amongst the cinephiles. The actor has come a long way, given her spectacular honing acting skills. However, while we know a lot about her skills on the screen, here are some five fun facts, as chronologically mentioned in Hola, about the actress that we bet you probably didn’t know earlier. Read below-

Margot Robbie had a passion of giving tattoos

The actress loves to get hold of the tattoo gun. She, as per reports has given tattoos to her Suicide Squad co-actors, including, Cara Delevingne and director David Ayer. However, earlier in 2020 she told to Jimmy Fallon during a candid conversation that she decided to give on this ‘passion’ after she tattooed a friend at her bachelorette party all drunk. She said, “She walked down the aisle as one of the maids of honor in a backless dress and had this red-raw scabbing tattoo and her mum was filthy with me, she was roused with me at the wedding, she was so angry and I thought, I really shouldn’t do this anymore,”

Margot Robbie turned down Playboy

Hugh Hefner asked her to pose for playboy however, the actress refused to do so, saying, “I‘ve put my family through enough.”

Robbie got accused of lying about her age

The speculations sparked off after The Sydney Morning Herald got her name in the list of 23, in 2008. Which seemed untrue with calculations concerning her birth year that is 1990. However, later talking to Elle, she said, “People seem outraged that I’m 24. People think I’m a decade older.”

Robbie attended Circus school

Says pretty much that she was destined to play Harley Quinn. She was only 8, when her mother decided to get her enrolled in a circus school for a trapeze program. The skills stayed with her when she signed up for the movie.



Margot Robbie had to learn American accent

She was placed as a bisexual adolescent on the daily tv drama Neighbours and showed up in the tv series from 2008 to 2011 while living in Melbourne prior to actually moving to Hollywood. She started to work with an acting coach to obtain an American accent before migrating to Hollywood.