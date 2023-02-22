Margot Robbie is synonymous with fashion. Whether it’s her casual cuts or high-end fashion avatars, the actress has time and again been the truest delight to watch, when it comes to her vogue and style. Her colour picks, her outfits, everything looks ideal, no matter where she follows. Owing to that, today have dropped in Margot’s most classic white statement looks her fashion timeline, check out:

The actress was spotted waving at the shutterbugs while heading out for work. The diva looked stunning in her ivory white blazer that she topped on her shimmery mini white bodycon dress. The actress completed the look with a pair of white boots. The actress rounded the look with her sleek blonde hair, a tiny designer handbag and a white mask. She waved and posed for the paparazzies while hurrying away.

Signifying ‘Pretty’ from all sides. That’s all we can say looking at this stunning look by Margot Robbie. She is looking gorgeous in this mini polka dot printed gown. The ensemble featured a deep plunging neckline with noodled straps. The outfit featured beautiful red roses around the midriff. The actress rounded it off with her blonde wavy short hair, bold beautiful eyes and red lips.

Nothing can beat this divine that Margot exuded in this stunning white attire. She can be seen wearing a white transparent bodysuit. She topped it with a sheer satin wrap armoured gown. The gown featured silver clips by the neck and bust. The waist featured stunning golden white beaded work. She completed the look with her sleek blonde hair, dewy eyes, and nude lips. She rounded it off with a pair of silver love shaped stud earrings.

The actress looked magical in this beautiful embellished off-shoulder white gown. The actress keeping it minimal and dewy with her makeup, exuded nothing but serenity. She rounded it off with her beautiful blonde hair with no accessories.

