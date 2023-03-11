Anne Hathaway, Gal Gadot, and Margot Robbie are all talented actresses who have made a name for themselves both on and off the screen. When it comes to fashion, each of them has its unique style and sense of flair. They are known for their classic and elegant style, often opting for timeless pieces that never go out of fashion. They have been seen wearing everything from tailored suits to flowing gowns, always looking polished and put together.

They often wear avant-garde outfits combining unexpected elements, such as bold patterns, bright colors, and unconventional silhouettes. They are also fans of mixing high-end designer pieces with vintage finds. Anne Hathaway, Gal Gadot, and Margot Robbie are all fashion icons in their own right, each with unique style and flair. They are a true inspiration for fashion lovers around the world. The three of them appeared in one-shoulder outfits –

Anne Hathaway appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon in a voluminous gown. The ankle-length dress had an asymmetrical neckline that was knotted at one shoulder. Promoting her latest film Colossal, the actress let her long dark hair free for a flowing appearance. Anne Hathaway matched her eye makeup and mascara to her dark outfit. Her cheeks were brightly blushed, and her lips were dark scarlet. The Devil Wears Prada actress paired her outfit with chunky-soled open-toed black sandal stiletto heels with little decorations. She accessorized with several large bracelets.

Gal Gadot stunned at the function, the actress looked stunning as she arrived for the National Board of Review Awards Dinner in New York. The Wonder Woman beauty showed some leg in a cut-out one-shoulder gown. She brought focus to her lean limbs with some snake-detail black stilettos. Her shoulder-length brunette hair flowed in lovely waves and parted to the side.

Margot Robbie ensured everyone was looking at her by donning an exquisite emerald green satin gown. The Wolf of Wall Street star’s defined abs were on full display thanks to a big belly cut-out on the Bottega Veneta maxi dress. The one-shoulder dress glided over her small frame and had a gold tie at the waist that led to a gathered section. With a beautiful complexion and peachy nude lipstick, she chose warm-toned cosmetics to look at. Margot finished the look with a black manicure as her freshly blow-dried highlighted hair cascaded around her face.

Which Hollywood diva, out of Anne Hathaway, Gal Gadot, and Margot Robbie, did you think looked better in a monotone one-shoulder outfit? Let us know your opinion in the comment below; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.