Ranveer Singh joins hands with Hollywood agency same as Alia Bhatt, Gal Gadot and others

While Ranveer Singh has not yet announced any confirmed Hollywood projects, this move hints at his aspirations to explore the international film scene. And we definitely are excited to see him on the screens from the other side of the world

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
01 Jun,2023 00:05:38
Ranveer Singh, the popular Bollywood sensation, seems to have his sights set on Hollywood. Recent reports suggest that the acclaimed actor has inked a deal with a prominent Hollywood talent agency, making him a part of a star-studded roster that includes global icons such as Rihanna, Hugh Jackman, and his Gully Boy co-star, Alia Bhatt.

While Singh has not yet announced any confirmed Hollywood projects, this move hints at his aspirations to explore the international film scene. And we definitely are excited to see him on the screens from the other side of the world.

Ranveer Singh’s work front

Known for his dynamic performances and magnetic screen presence, Ranveer Singh has made a remarkable mark in the Indian film industry with acclaimed roles in movies like Padmaavat, Gully Boy, and Dil Dhadakne Do.

As fans eagerly anticipate his potential crossover, the association with such a renowned talent agency certainly adds fuel to the speculation surrounding his international debut. With a repertoire of diverse and memorable performances, Singh’s foray into Hollywood has the potential to captivate audiences worldwide and further solidify his status as a versatile actor.

The actor was last seen in the movie Cirkus, helmed by Rohit Shetty. The actor is currently busy with his upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, where he is going to star alongside Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and others. The film is helmed by Karan Johar.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

