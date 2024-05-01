Review: ‘The Idea of You’ is a delightful breeze of love in the rising mundanity of romantic films

Rating – ***1/2 (3.5/5)

There’s just something about Anne Hathaway that screams confidence, presence, personality and of course, gorgeousness. And while being in a world where she plays a character that falls in love with a 24-year-old lead singer of a pop band – it is tricky terrain to be in. But when the man opposite if someone like Nicholas Galtizine, the belief and task become much easier. Such a beautiful man. At its core, the Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine starrer, The Idea of You is such a done-and-dusted concept that explores the unlikely romance between a much older woman and a much younger man. However, it is always about the route a filmmaker, the writers and the actors choose to take with a seemingly vanilla concept.

The Idea of You is brimming with gentleness, kindness, simplicity and to an extent, immense purity that an array of relationships lack in these times. Not to say that love-making scenes aren’t hot because oh boy! they are hot as hell. However, it is the smaller moments that make The Idea of You a sheer delight. For the film to land with its intention, a lot had to be riding on the on-screen chemistry between Galitzine and Hathaway, and it would be safe to say that it’s flawless. I can only imagine the workshops and the many ice-breaking moments they would have had to develop a seamless comfort level that transpires superbly on-screen.

With The Idea of You, a lot is said without being said and hence, the more subtle moments are where it truly wins. Ranging from feminism, male chauvinism, and gender bias to smaller but more important things in a relationship like calmly listening to the other person without judging them, developing respect for each other, standing up for each other, and even something like social media trolling – it might seem like a lot on the plate and easy to be a messy mishmash. Still, somehow, that is never the case. Everything somehow feels just aptly placed in the screenplay exactly where it is supposed to be.

There are some questionable instances though, and they become even more of a concern owing to how the film mainly relies on the reliability factor. For example, when Solene (Hathaway) does encounter Hayes (Galitzine) accidentally and their next meeting is built-up, while their conversations and budding romance are justified, to see that Solene doesn’t question or wonder about Hayes’ true intentions or just intentions in general, seemed off-putting. I mean, the natural thought, especially for a person like Solene, who admittedly has trust issues would be to be cautious and sceptical about being involved with a young heartthrob, and the mind would go to ‘What if I just another girl he likes to screw around?” but that doesn’t quite happen. Also, there is another huge question about Solene’s daughter and her role when their bond falls apart but I won’t delve into it as it might act as a spoiler.

The Idea of You is not perfect and it isn’t meant to be either. In a world and time where romantic films are having lesser and lesser impact and importance, this film acts like a breath of fresh air and a warm hug. Get ready to be teary-eyed and fall in love as The Idea of You is the need of the hour for some delightful comfort viewing that has a gentle heart and pure love.