Priyanka Chopra To Zendaya Coleman: All In Style At An Event

Desi girl Priyanka Chopra to Hollywood queen Zendaya Coleman. A-listers across the globe appeared at an event in their statement.All In Style At An Event check it out

Last night was a star-studded event, with many A-listers appearing at the Bulgari jewellery event in Venice, Italy. Here is the list of stars, from Priyanka Chopra to Zendaya Coleman, who appeared at the event.

In the viral tweet, stars like Priyanka Chopra, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya Coleman, and Blackpink Lisa.

Lisa, Pryianka Chopra, Anne Hathaway and Zendaya at the Bvlgari Mediterranea event in Venice, Italy.

Priyanka Chopra

The actress appeared at the event in off shoulder maroon gown. Her bold makeup, hairstyle, and attitude rounded her appearance.

Anne Hathaway

On the other hand, Anne Hathaway chose a unique style with her top to toe glittery gown. The actress accessorized her look with a beautiful diamond and ruby embellished necklace.

Zendaya Coleman

Euphoria star Zendaya posed in a classy black gown. Her bold, beautiful eyes, blushed cheeks, and diamond pendant necklace elevated her look.

Blackpink Lisa

Just like Zendaya, Lisa also appeared in a black off-shoulder gown. Her statement necklace piece and fringy hair bun added to her glam.

The event had many other guests, but these beauties stole attention with their style. Earlier at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre event, divas from around the globe appeared in style. Hollywood stars like Zendaya Colemen with Tom Holland, Gigi Hadid, Nick Jonas with Priyanka Chopra, and Penelope Cruz. The pictures from the event went viral in no time.

