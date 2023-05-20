ADVERTISEMENT
Priyanka Chopra To Zendaya Coleman: All In Style At An Event

Desi girl Priyanka Chopra to Hollywood queen Zendaya Coleman. A-listers across the globe appeared at an event in their statement.All In Style At An Event check it out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
20 May,2023 21:09:52
Last night was a star-studded event, with many A-listers appearing at the Bulgari jewellery event in Venice, Italy. Here is the list of stars, from Priyanka Chopra to Zendaya Coleman, who appeared at the event.

In the viral tweet, stars like Priyanka Chopra, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya Coleman, and Blackpink Lisa.

Priyanka Chopra

The actress appeared at the event in off shoulder maroon gown. Her bold makeup, hairstyle, and attitude rounded her appearance.

Anne Hathaway

On the other hand, Anne Hathaway chose a unique style with her top to toe glittery gown. The actress accessorized her look with a beautiful diamond and ruby embellished necklace.

Zendaya Coleman

Euphoria star Zendaya posed in a classy black gown. Her bold, beautiful eyes, blushed cheeks, and diamond pendant necklace elevated her look.

Blackpink Lisa

Just like Zendaya, Lisa also appeared in a black off-shoulder gown. Her statement necklace piece and fringy hair bun added to her glam.

The event had many other guests, but these beauties stole attention with their style. Earlier at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre event, divas from around the globe appeared in style. Hollywood stars like Zendaya Colemen with Tom Holland, Gigi Hadid, Nick Jonas with Priyanka Chopra, and Penelope Cruz. The pictures from the event went viral in no time.

Who did you find the most attractive? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

