Priyanka Chopra Breaks Silence On Viral ‘Virgin Wife’ Comment

Recently, a statement was going viral on social media, in which it was claimed that Priyanka Chopra has said, “Don’t look for a virgin as a wife. Get a woman with good manners. Virginity ends in one night but manners last forever.”

Many people were calling this statement Priyanka Chopra’s opinion, while the reality is completely different from this.

Now Priyanka Chopra herself has broken the silence on this viral post. She denied this false claim on her Instagram story and wrote, “This is not me, my quote or my voice. Just because it is online, does not make it true. Creating fake content is now an easy way to achieve virality. None of the links or sources attached to this claim, or many others online, are real or credible. Take a minute to cross-check such content and don’t believe everything you scroll past. Stay safe online.”

Priyanka made it clear that this is neither her statement, nor her voice nor her thinking. She appealed to the people not to trust everything seen on social media and to check the truth before spreading any information.

Talking about the work front, Priyanka Chopra is currently preparing for the release of ‘Heads of State’, in which Idris Elba and John Cena will also be seen with her. Apart from this, she will work with Mahesh Babu in S. S. Rajamouli’s film SSMB29. Apart from this, she also has projects like ‘The Bluff’ and Citadel Season 2.

Priyanka Chopra has clarified a fake statement spread in her name and advised social media users to be cautious. She clearly says that not everything that appears online is true.

