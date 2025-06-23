Priyanka Chopra Posts A Special Note For Legendary Rekha

Rekha’s classic film Umrao Jaan has now been restored in 4K and has once again hit the theatres. Expressing her regret for not being a part of this historic moment, Priyanka Chopra has shared a special post on social media, in which she has praised Rekha and the film.

On Sunday, June 22, Priyanka shared a classic clip of the film Umrao Jaan on Instagram story and wrote, “So sad to not be there to support my favourite movie and actors. It will be a legendary night. Congratulations Re ma’am. #RekhaMaam #Naseeruddin Shah sir @porcinemas official @muzaffar.ali.kotwara”.

Priyanka called this film her favourite and congratulated Rekha in a special way by calling her ‘Re ma’am’.

Released in 1981, Umrao Jaan was adapted from Mirza Hadi Ruswa’s 1899 novel Umrao Jaan Ada. In the film, Rekha played the character of Amiran, who reaches a brothel and from there begins her story, in which characters like Farooq Sheikh, Raj Babbar and Naseeruddin Shah play important roles.

Rekha received her first National Award for this film. Apart from this, the film also received many National Awards like Best Music Direction, Best Art Direction and Best Female Playback Singer. It also won three Filmfare Awards.

Umrao Jaan has been restored by the National Film Development Corporation and the National Film Archive of India under the National Film Heritage Mission. Now it is releasing in theaters on June 27, and the film has come alive again for a new audience.

Talking about Priyanka’s work front, she will soon be seen in Heads of State with Idris Elba and John Cena. Apart from this, she will also be seen in Citadel 2, although its second season will now come in 2026. There are reports that she will also be seen with Mahesh Babu in S.S. Rajamouli’s next film. Also, Priyanka will play the role of a 19th century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff.

