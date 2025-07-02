Lauren Sanchez’s Wedding Dress Is Similar To Priyanka Chopra’s Wedding Attire – See The Striking Similarities

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos are all over the internet right now due to their recent wedding. Lauren tied the knot with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in a grand ceremony in Italy on June 27, 2025. As photos from the wedding went viral on the internet, users immediately noticed the similarity between Lauren Sanchez and Priyanka Chopra’s wedding gown. Have a look below.

A Reddit user posted a picture of Lauren Sanchez in her wedding gown and also Priyanka Chopra’s wedding pictures, highlighting the similarities of the attire, the user asked, “Did you guys also noticed Lauren Sanchez’s wedding dress is similar to Priyanka’s wedding dress.”

The user also highlighted the major similarities of the attire, saying, “Not just dress Same hairstyle (ik it’s a common hairstyle) Same buttoned up gown with net full sleeves and collar Not saying she copied it But it’s just such a random coincidence.”

Indeed, Lauren Sanchez and Priyanka Chopra’s wedding gowns are similar from the closed-collared neckline, mesh upper bodice, fitting waist, fishtail bottom, flying curled flick hairstyle and the cathedral-style veil. However, Lauren’s gown is from Dolce & Gabbana and Priyanka chose Ralph Lauren.

It seems Lauren Sanchez took inspiration from Priyanka Chopra’s wedding look and why not? The Bollywood actress made her wedding glam look nothing short of a fairytale moment.