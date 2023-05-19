Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas react to Indian paparazzi calling him ‘Jiju’ and ‘Nick-wa’, read

While Priyanka Chopra was left in splits after watching the video where the Indian paparazzi call Nick ‘jiju’, the latter has finally reacted to the same, laughing it all off. Read below

Priyanka Chopra tied the knot with American singer Nick Jonas in 2018, and ever since, Nick has been affectionately referred to as ‘Nick jiju’ by his Indian fanbase. This endearing term, which translates to ‘brother-in-law,’ has even been adopted by the desi paparazzi in Mumbai, who enthusiastically address him as ‘jiju’ during his visits.

In a recent interview with BBC Asian Network, Nick shared a lighthearted moment as the interviewer playfully asked if she too could join in and address him as ‘jiju.’ His infectious laughter demonstrated the warmth and camaraderie that has developed between him and his Indian admirers.

Here, read below to know how the singer reacted to the same:

Nick Jonas reacts to Indian paparazzi calling him jiju

He was recently in BBC Asian Network Breakfast Show and reacted when the host said if she could call him ‘Jiju’ which means brother-in-law. To this, Nick laughed it off and said, “Sure.” “A lot of people call you that,” and with this Nick also recalled about the incident when he was in Mumbai to attend event at cultural centre by the Ambanis, where he was referred as Jiju. He said, “We were just in Mumbai recently for the cultural centre the Ambanis opened and it was a great event. All the photographers on the red carpet were calling me ‘jiju’.”

The host further added, “They were calling you something else also. Did you hear that?”, and then played a video, where we can hear a paparazzo calling Nick as Nick-Waa, and to this he said, “I did hear that. It was very good to be back. I love India. It’s been a couple of years because of Covid since I was there. So, this was a fun trip. Great to hear all the nicknames that I have now.” As quoted by News 18.