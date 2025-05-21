Priyanka Chopra Exudes Power In Beige Gown With Designer Cape – See Photos

Priyanka Chopra recently turned heads at the Bulgari event’s red carpet. With her fashion choices, she set the internet on fire, making onlookers her fans. During the star-studded event, the desi girl dazzled in a vintage dress that screamed attention. The actress is known to set new goals when it comes to fashion.

Priyanka’s simple beige gown is from Dior. It features a long sleeveless gown with a sheer cape embellished with intricate floral stonework, adding an extra dose of glamour. The high neckline with a wrapped pattern creates an aesthetic vibe, giving the actress powerful vibes.

But wait, that’s not all! Priyanka opted for a statement diamond necklace with red ruby, adding desi-ness with style. The actress allowed her look to grab attention with nude makeup, smokey eye shadows, shiny nude cheeks, and nude pink lips. Hair styled in a messy bun with flying flicks perfectly rounded her glam.

Wearing vintage charm, Priyanka exuded effortless grace and confidence, symbolizing power and passion. With her style, the actress always sets the internet on fire, and this time, she is no exception. Priyanka is indeed a fashion queen.

Priyanka Chopra will next appear in the Hollywood film Heads of States on 2 July 2025. She last appeared in the film The White Tiger in 2021 and the web series Citadel in 2023.