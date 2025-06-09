Who is Lavanya Das Manikpuri? The Dancer Whose Reel Was Shared by Priyanka Chopra

Lavanya Das Manikpuri, a resident of Chhattisgarh and who has made a special identity in Odisha, is making a lot of headlines on social media these days. The reason for this is Bollywood’s desi girl Priyanka Chopra sharing her dance video on her Instagram story. A global star like Priyanka giving recognition to an emerging artist in this way becomes a moment of pride and inspiration.

Lavanya got real popularity from the Odia song ‘Alta Makhi’. In this song, she gave a bold and heart-touching performance along with co-star Harry, which went viral. Her style, body language and expressions won the hearts of the people and she became a well-known name in the music industry of Odisha.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DKe7wihA6mU/?igsh=MWtyYnZvYTJkNHJkaw==

In the video shared by Priyanka Chopra on her Instagram story, Lavanya is seen dancing to the famous song ‘Piya Tu Ab To Aaja’. The video is about 1 minute 14 seconds long and Lavanya’s confidence, grace and energy are worth watching. Priyanka sharing it is not just a recognition for Lavanya but also a big achievement.

This incident is not only inspiring for Lavanya but also for all those artists who come from small towns or regional industries. It shows that today, with the help of social media and talent, any artist can present their art to the world. Lavanya has proved that with passion and hard work, any dream can come true.

On the work front, Priyanka is busy with many international projects these days. She will soon be seen in S.S. Rajamouli’s much-awaited film ‘SSMB 29’, which also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Apart from this, Priyanka will also be seen in the action film ‘Heads of State’, in which she plays the role of MI6 agent Noel Bissett. John Cena and Idris Elba are also in the lead roles with her in this film. The film will be released on Prime Video on July 2.

Priyanka will also soon be seen in the film ‘The Bluff’, which is a period drama. In this, she will be playing the role of a 19th-century female pirate, who tries to save her family while fighting her past. The film is directed by Frank E. Flowers and also stars Karl Urban and Ismael Cruz Cordova.

This is just the beginning for Lavanya Das Manikpuri. This love received from a superstar like Priyanka will inspire many more artists like her to become even more passionate about their art.

Stay tuned for more such updates only on IWMBuzz.com.