ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

Alia Bhatt Plays Computer Hacker Keya Dhawan In Gal Gadot Starrer

Alia Bhatt is one of the finest and most loved actors in the Indian entertainment scenario and we love her. There’s a lot of excitement about her upcoming project with Gal Gadot and right now, we learn details about her role. Read here for more details

Author: Subhash K Jha
17 Jun,2023 11:41:15
Alia Bhatt Plays Computer Hacker Keya Dhawan In Gal Gadot Starrer

In her first post-motherhood screen appearance in director Tom Harper’s Heart Of Stone, Alia Bhatt is cast as a computer hacker Keya Dhawan.

It is a pivotal role and almost as important as Gal Gadot.

In the film Rachel Stone (Gal Gadot) appears to be an inexperienced tech, on an elite MI6 unit headed up by lead agent Parker (Jamie Dornan). What her MI6 team doesn’t know is that Stone actually works for the Charter — a covert peacekeeping organization, secret even from other spies, which uses cutting-edge technology to neutralize global threats.

 

Alia Bhatt Plays Computer Hacker Keya Dhawan In Gal Gadot Starrer 816703

Rachel has been trained to be the consummate professional: a phenomenal field agent who sticks to the mission, follows the numbers, and trusts no one. When a routine mission is derailed by mysterious hacker Keya Dhawan (Alia Bhatt), Rachel’s two lives collide. As she races to protect the Charter and strives to beat the odds, her humanity might just be her biggest asset.

Heart Of Stone streams on Netflix from 11 August.

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Viral Video: Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal caught candid at airport lounge
Viral Video: Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal caught candid at airport lounge
Netflix Tudum 2023: Alia Bhatt goes vibrant in crochet multicoloured top
Netflix Tudum 2023: Alia Bhatt goes vibrant in crochet multicoloured top
Yash denies to play Ravan in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Ramayan, deets inside
Yash denies to play Ravan in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Ramayan, deets inside
A reddit video goes viral where Karan Johar assumably confirms Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy before marriage
A reddit video goes viral where Karan Johar assumably confirms Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy before marriage
“I can’t believe she’s a mother…when I had worked with her, she was 21” Shahid Kapoor on Shaandaar co-star Alia Bhatt
“I can’t believe she’s a mother…when I had worked with her, she was 21” Shahid Kapoor on Shaandaar co-star Alia Bhatt
Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Tara Sutaria all get hailed for ‘good looks’ by Dharma Productions, check out
Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Tara Sutaria all get hailed for ‘good looks’ by Dharma Productions, check out
Latest Stories
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi’s desperate attempt to expose Vikrant
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi’s desperate attempt to expose Vikrant
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Sai and Virat miss seeing each other
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Sai and Virat miss seeing each other
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Aarohi gives Akshara an advice
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Aarohi gives Akshara an advice
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rakhi learns about Nidhi’s evil plan against Preeta
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rakhi learns about Nidhi’s evil plan against Preeta
Why Was Adipurush Removed From The Tribeca Film Festival?
Why Was Adipurush Removed From The Tribeca Film Festival?
My dream date destination is Southeast Europe: Renee Dhyani
My dream date destination is Southeast Europe: Renee Dhyani
Read Latest News