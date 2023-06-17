Alia Bhatt Plays Computer Hacker Keya Dhawan In Gal Gadot Starrer

In her first post-motherhood screen appearance in director Tom Harper’s Heart Of Stone, Alia Bhatt is cast as a computer hacker Keya Dhawan.

It is a pivotal role and almost as important as Gal Gadot.

In the film Rachel Stone (Gal Gadot) appears to be an inexperienced tech, on an elite MI6 unit headed up by lead agent Parker (Jamie Dornan). What her MI6 team doesn’t know is that Stone actually works for the Charter — a covert peacekeeping organization, secret even from other spies, which uses cutting-edge technology to neutralize global threats.

Rachel has been trained to be the consummate professional: a phenomenal field agent who sticks to the mission, follows the numbers, and trusts no one. When a routine mission is derailed by mysterious hacker Keya Dhawan (Alia Bhatt), Rachel’s two lives collide. As she races to protect the Charter and strives to beat the odds, her humanity might just be her biggest asset.

Heart Of Stone streams on Netflix from 11 August.