Jennifer Aniston dropped a beautiful cosy moment with her gal pals at the Hollywood Walk Of Fame ceremony. The actress was there with Lisa Kudrow to attend with their co-star Courteney Cox. The trio looked stunning in their style statures, hinting with a reunion of FRIENDS. The pictures left their fans absolutely amazed, after Jennifer shared it on her Instagram with an overwhelming note.

In the pictures, we can spot the three gorgeous beauties, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox can be seen posing all together, twinning all grand and stunning in black. Jennifer can be seen wearing blazer suit teamed with her blonde straight hair. Courteney Cox can be seen in a stylish sequinned black maxi dress that she topped with a black blazer suit. The actress completed the look with her long beautiful hair and golden neckpiece. Lisa Kudrow on the other hand looked stunning in her blazer suit, teamed with blonde hair and nerdy black shades.

Sharing the picture, Jennifer Aniston wrote, “Very proud of our girl @courteneycoxofficial today. I love these women with literally every ounce of my heart and soul ❤ @lisakudrow and I were on a cloud being able to celebrate her and her incredible achievements”

Here take a look at the pictures-

A fan writes, “Always a class act. After all of these years they’re thinking of each other and not one trying to upstage the other. Common consideration and respect.”

Another wrote, “”Oh, I’m sorry, I seem to have opened the door to the past!”🥲”

A third user wrote, “The only person missing is Bruce Springsteen. The guy responsible for kicking off her career.”

A fourth one wrote, “And so have many of us, who’ve been there for something so great. Your friendship reflected my group of friends, even if we were teens at the time. It’s stayed with me through the years xx Congrats to Courtney! Xx”