As Rachel Green in the television series Friends, Jennifer Aniston gained notoriety for her signature hairdo. She has worn her hair in a number of different ways over the years, including the “Rachel” cut, sleek and straight bobs, and beachy waves.

The attention paid to Jen’s hair around the world may have inspired her to establish LolaVie, her very own hairline. The star item in the plant-based hair care range is a simple-to-use detangling spray.

But despite the fact that Jen is now primarily recognized for her glossy, golden-toned lengths, she occasionally likes to change things up. You only need to check out a few episodes of Friends to remember the side fringe trend, the blunt jaw-length bob, and the beach waves that were ruffled.

Need a prompt? Look nowhere else. Here, we take a look back at some of Jennifer Aniston’s most memorable hairstyles.

Let’s go back in time to when Jen was still young and had just begun to sport the ‘The Rachel’ hairdo, which is renowned worldwide.

Jen grew out her well-known bob for a longer, beachier wave appearance a few years later.

The late 1990s saw Jen acquire XXL extensions for additional length and volume to her poker-straight hair.

This is possibly Jennifer Aniston’s most renowned haircut, excluding “The Rachel.” Smooth, softly layered, and straight.

Jen opted for a glossy twist on beach waves for her ethereal appearance at the 56th Annual Emmys, which is still a current trend today.

In 2004, at the Along Came Polly UK Premiere, Jennifer Aniston wore her hair in a sweet side bun.

When Jen wore this straight, choppy mid-length hair to the UK premiere of Horrible Bosses in 2011, she went a little blonder.

Jennifer Aniston rarely wears her hair up in a bun, but when she does, she looks great. Similarly, she donned a similar understated look at the 2016 Giffoni Film Festival in Italy.

With her trademark golden hair straightened and sleek, Jen looked fantastic at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

When Jen arrived for the Murder Mystery 2019 premiere, she chose a deep side part.

