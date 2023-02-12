Friends is a popular Hollywood television sitcom that ran over a decade from 1995 to 2004. The show features 6 characters in lead roles, namely Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc. The story revolves around how the 6 of them become close to each other like a family, and all the individuals are working hard to function in their work and find love in their lives. This show is one of the most watched and loved sitcoms. And here are some interesting facts about Friends that you must know.

1) Jennifer Aniston was still a struggling actress when she got the offer from Friends. Unsure about her stay in the show, she was asked to stay out for most of the photoshoot. As a result, she was the last one to be hired. But things worked out, and she became integral to the show. She also received Emmy Awards for her role as Rachel Green.

2) In an interview, the executive producer revealed that Monica and Joey were supposed to end up together. Monica and Joey were going to be together after Monica and Chandler happened. But after the crazy response from fans, Monica and Joey’s plot was discarded.

3) Ross and Rachel were going to be together from the start. The duo’s on-and-off relationship thrilled the audience, and fans were happy after the duo got back together.

4) The whole cast of Friends went on a trip together to Las Vegas before the show premiere.

5) Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc that Phoebe and Joey should have had a long secret affair with each other.

6) Similar to Monica Geller, Courteney Cox was also a cleanliness lover.

7) David Schwimmer’s character of Ross Geller was written keeping David in mind.

8) The hairstyle of Jennifer Aniston that everyone loved, but the actress herself hated.

9) Jennifer Aniston still remembers the outfit of Lisa Kudrow when they first met on the show’s table read.

10) Matt LeBlanc dislocated his shoulder on the show and he shared that he wanted it to be written in the show.

