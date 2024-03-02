How Much Did The Ambanis Actually Pay Rihanna?

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations touched an all-time high, at least cost wise, with Rihanna’s performance on Friday evening which, according to a star guest at Jamnagar, was “so-so…nothing to rave about.I’ve seen her(Rihanna) do much better.’

But how much was Rihanna paid for her “so-so” performance?

Estimates run from anything between 40 to 70. And we are talking crores.

I got an insider to comment on Rihanna’s performance.

She revealed, “Getting Rihanna to perform at the wedding would have made more sense. I asked what she was paid to prance around on stage for the pre-wedding celebrations, and I was told it was 65(crores). Go ahead and whistle, if you can. This fee included firstclass tickets for the lady and her team . The musicians and their instruments cost a fortune to transport to Jamnagar. But who is counting pennies here? Darling, we are talking about not only the richest family in India, but one of the richest in the world.”

The same source tells me the family intends to get even bigger names to perform for the actual wedding. Names like Taylor Swift,Jennifer Lopez and Elton John are being bandied. But nothing concrete yet.

Interestingly , the Indian performers, I am told, were not paid even a fraction of what Rihanna got.