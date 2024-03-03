Watch: Janhvi Kapoor And Rihanna Breaks The Dance Floor With Their ‘Thumkas’ On Zingaat Song

Late at night in Jamnagar, Gujarat, Anant Ambani, the well-known businessman Mukesh Ambani’s son, she had his pre-wedding celebration. International pop sensation Rihanna graced the pre-wedding celebration for Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani. Due to her performance at the Ambani family gatherings, the global celebrity garners a lot of attention. Actress Janhvi Kapoor, known for her roles in Bollywood films, has posted a new video of herself dancing with Rihanna on social media.

Janhvi Kapoor And Rihanna’s Dancing Video Appearance

Janhvi Kapoor was a guest at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding event. She posted the newest video on his official Instagram account during this period. She can be seen ferociously dancing in this video with pop icon Rihanna. From her debut film, Dhadak, Janhvi Kapoor, and Rihanna can be seen dancing to the hit song Zingaat in the video.

The Dhadak actress looks sizzling in a silver metallic one-shoulder, asymmetric neckline, sleeveless, side cut-out bodycon mini dress. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted wavy open tresses. The diva applied glam makeup with pink shade makeup with shimmery eyeshadow, highlighted cheeks, and brown glossy lipstick. She accessories her outfit with silver and diamond ear hoops and a ring.

The Popstar looks stunning in a pink thigh-slit skirt. The outfit features a light pink round neckline, with a hood appearance, sleeveless, corset bodycon top, and paired with high-waisted sequin work embellished thigh-high slit skirt. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted bun hairstyle. The actress opted for brown shade makeup with nude matte lipstick. She accessories her outfit with a gold necklace and a kada. The Dhadak actress shared a beautiful picture with Rihanna on her Instagram story.

What is your reaction to this dancing video?