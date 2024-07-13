Priyanka Chopra ‘clearly missed the chaats & dancing in baaraats’, as she wishes Anant & Radhika

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are now married. The high profile mega wedding affair that witnessed some of the most distinguished celebrities from across the globe coming in was as momentous as you can imagine it to be.

No matter the field but you name it, and that person was perhaps present at the wedding. And amid all the long list of celebrities being present there was our very own desi girl who stays in the USA – Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The actor, along with husband Nick Jonas did not just attend the big wedding but was in fact enjoying it to the T.

An array of videos have been circulating on social media which see Chopra Jonas having a blast dancing her heart out when the music was playing and also enjoying herself thoroughly.

And now that Anant and Radhika are married, Chopra decided to congratulate them with all their heart and love while also mentioning how she missed the chaats and dancing in baaraats. Her caption read, “Clearly I missed chaats and dancing at baraats! What a special night it was celebrating two of the most kind and gracious people I know. #Anant and @radhmerch1610 may God always protect your union. ॐ शान्तिः शान्तिः शान्ति”-

As seen, she shared three amazing images, where the first one was for the newlywed couple, Anant and Radhika, followed by that was PCJ and Nick’s, and the last one was a solo beautiful image of Priyanka herself.