Priyanka Chopra Jonas Cheers for Co-Star Graham Rogers on His Surprise Wedding

Surprise nuptials are the best kind, and Quantico fans just got one! Actor Graham Rogers, known for playing Caleb Haas in the popular thriller series, revealed his wedding on Instagram, catching fans and friends off guard.

Among the many warm wishes in the comments, Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s heartfelt message stood out. The global icon and his Quantico co-star commented on his post cheerfully: “Well, woah!! Congratulations G”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s reaction perfectly captured the joy and surprise shared by the fandom. The two starred together in the early seasons of Quantico, with Priyanka Chopra Jonas playing the lead role of Alex Parrish. Their onscreen chemistry and offscreen camaraderie made them one of the most loved duos from the show.

This small yet genuine comment reminded fans of the close-knit bond the cast shared, even years after the series wrapped up. It also offered a rare glimpse into how connected they remain despite moving on to different projects and phases in life.

While Graham Rogers kept the wedding details private, the announcement has already gained attention across social media, fueled partly by Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s enthusiastic congratulations.

Whether onscreen thrillers or real-life milestones, the Quantico cast is still full of surprises—and support.