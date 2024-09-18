Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas share a passionate lip-lock but it is Malti Marie that stole the show

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ social media is a constant news wagon in itself as the actor is not just incredibly active on the image-sharing platform, Instagram but also continues to break the internet time and again with some rare and priceless images.

But this time around, it was her husband, Nick Jonas who did that as he went on to share multiple images from his recently held birthday bash, and the aforementioned word ‘priceless’ suits most aptly for a couple of the shared images. There were a lot of photos that were especially fabulous but it was the first one itself that caught the most attention and love from fans.

It was also a very playful take on things, as the lovely couple shared a passionate yet tender liplock, which otherwise would have been the talk of the town but that wasn’t the case this time. This time, in the same image, as Chopra Jonas held their daughter, Malti Marie on her waist, she grabbed everyone’s attention because she shut her eyes as her parents kissed each other.

In one of the other images, Malti’s precious and candidly captured smile was at full display which was being highlighted by the fans in the comments section as well.

As known, actor and singer Nick Jonas celebrated his 32nd birthday day before yesterday, as he along with his brothers, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas are currently on a tour.