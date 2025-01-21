Priyanka Chopra hints at the beginning of a ‘new chapter’

Priyanka Chopra recently visited the Chilkur Balaji temple in Hyderabad, sparking speculation about the beginning of a new phase in her career.

The actor announced this ‘new chapter’ on social media, though she did not elaborate on what it entailed. Many fans and followers speculated that this could be related to her working on a new project in India.

Dressed in a simple blue pastel salwar suit, Priyanka shared several moments from her visit. She took to social media to express gratitude and seek blessings. “With the blessings of Shri Balaji a new chapter begins. May we all find peace in our hearts and prosperity and abundance all around us. God’s grace is infinite,” she wrote.

The photos showed her offering prayers at the temple and taking part in the rituals. The Chilkur Balaji temple, also known as the Visa Balaji temple, is a popular pilgrimage site in Hyderabad. Known for its serene environment, it is often visited by devotees seeking divine blessings for new endeavors.

Priyanka’s caption has left her fans curious. While some interpreted her post as a personal milestone, others hoped it hinted at an upcoming Indian film project. The actor has been balancing her career in Bollywood and Hollywood for several years.

Her visit also highlighted her spiritual side, as she is often seen seeking blessings during significant moments in her life. Whether this marks a professional or personal milestone, Priyanka’s fans eagerly await further updates. For now, the actor has chosen to keep the details of this new chapter under wraps.