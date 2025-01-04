Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas & daughter Malti Marie welcome 2025 in absolute luxury

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and their daughter Malti Marie marked the beginning of 2025 with a relaxing beachside getaway. The family shared glimpses of their trip on social media, offering a peek into their time together.

Priyanka shared several moments from their holiday on Instagram, including scenes of her jet-skiing, collecting seashells, and the words “2025” etched in the sand. In one photo, Priyanka posed in an orange swimsuit on a balcony overlooking the beach. Another image showed her enjoying a moment by the water with Nick, who was dressed casually in a black outfit. Malti was spotted playing nearby.

Inside the villa, Priyanka captured lighthearted family moments, including one where she laughed with her feet resting on Nick’s lap. Other photos featured Malti enjoying time with her mother, sitting by a bonfire, and watching Disney’s Mulan. The family also attended a special screening of Mulan 2 organized by Disney.

In her caption, Priyanka reflected on her aspirations for the year ahead, expressing gratitude for her family and wishing for abundance, happiness, and peace in 2025.

On the professional front, Priyanka is gearing up for multiple international projects. These include Heads of State, an action-comedy directed by Ilya Naishuller and starring Idris Elba and John Cena, and The Bluff, an action film helmed by Frank E. Flowers and co-starring Karl Urban. She will also reprise her role in the second season of the spy drama Citadel, which streams on Prime Video. Backed by the Russo Brothers, the show stars Richard Madden.

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas is set to appear in the musical film Power Ballad. Rumors also suggest Priyanka may collaborate with SS Rajamouli for an Indian film alongside Mahesh Babu.