Mannara Chopra’s partner wish sparks comparison to Nick Jonas & Raghav Chadha on ‘Laughter Chefs’ S2

The second season of Laughter Chefs is performing well on the TRP charts, continuing to entertain viewers. Along with familiar faces, the show has introduced new contestants, including Mannara Chopra, who has been engaging actively in the fun-filled environment.

In a recent promo, the judges introduced a cooking challenge where contestants had to prepare heart-shaped pink rasgullas. Upon hearing this, Mannara expressed her wish to have a partner as delightful as the dish. Comedian Bharti Singh quickly responded, asking if she wanted someone soft, spongy, and sweet. Mannara excitedly agreed.

View Instagram Post 1: Mannara Chopra’s partner wish sparks comparison to Nick Jonas & Raghav Chadha on 'Laughter Chefs' S2

Krushna Abhishek, known for his humor, added his own twist to the conversation. He joked about how a family picture would look with Priyanka Chopra’s husband, Nick Jonas, on one side, Parineeti Chopra’s husband, Raghav Chadha, on the other, and Mannara’s partner resembling a rasgulla in the middle. His remark set off a chain of lighthearted jokes, with more comparisons being made.

The exchange had everyone in splits, keeping the energy of the show high. The playful interaction between the contestants and comedians continues to be a highlight, adding to the entertainment value of the season.