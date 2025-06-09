Paris, Love & Tennis: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha Serve Couple Goals at French Open Finale

This is not the first time the power couple Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have appeared together at an international sports event, but this time it was different, there was romance, royalty, and a heavy dose of tennis! “The French Open final, Paris and him..”

Parineeti gave a glimpse of this special evening on social media, where she shared a series of pictures and wrote, “The French open final, Paris and him..Could date night get any better? @raghavchadha88. But ooof what a match! 5.30 hours of sitting on chairs tired us, but not these champions! Truly a match of equals. Alacaraz – you won last year too when I watched you at Wimbledon, I think I have something to do with it?’ Chalo you can add me to your speech, no problem”.

This cute post won the hearts of fans and once again made this couple the centre of attraction on social media.

Both Looked Classy

Both of them left no stone unturned in terms of style as well. Parineeti looked very fresh and cool in a white co-ord set (top and shorts) and black footwear, while Raghav looked like a complete gentleman in a grey suit, pink tie and black shoes.

Passion For Sports

This is not the first time that Parineeti and Raghav have been a part of a big sports event. Earlier also, both were seen together at Wimbledon. Raghav was also recently seen at an IPL match, where fans lovingly called him “jiju”, on which Parineeti proudly shared a social media post.

Love-Story

Parineeti and Raghav’s love story is no less than a Bollywood film. Parineeti had once said that she could never marry a politician, but fate probably had something else in store. The meeting during an event in London took the form of friendship and then love. Parineeti had told in a podcast that she did not know anything about Raghav, but after the first meeting, she googled him and then in the course of their conversations, the journey to marriage was decided.

Next Date Destination

One thing is clear from this Paris tennis date, Parineeti and Raghav’s pairing is not limited to politics or screen, they shine together in every field. Now it remains to be seen which place becomes their next date destination!

