Parineeti Chopra Announces Shooting For New Film, Here’s What We Know

The gorgeous, talented, and heartthrob Parineeti Chopra has been away from the screen since her marriage in September last year. Though the actress made appearances at events, functions, and on her social media, the audience missed her on-screen appearance on the big screen. However, finally, the wait is over as the actress announced her comeback in films.

On Tuesday, 17 December, Parineeti took to her Instagram handle and shared a photo as she began shooting for her upcoming project, which hints at her comeback with films. However, the film won’t be released on the big screen; it will be released on the OTT platform. At the same time, there are no details about the project about whose are the other cast and the name of the film. However, one thing the actress revealed is that it would be a Netflix film and be released on the same OTT platform.

Earlier, Parineeti became the talk of the town for her performance in the film Chamkila alongside Diljit Dosanjh. Their portrayal of real-life characters impressed the audience, and undoubtedly, the film was a hit.

Parineeti Chopra has been part of several films, starting from Ishaqzaade alongside Arjun Kapoor to Saina, the biopic of Saina Nehwal, the champion badminton player to Mission Raniganj, and more. In personal life, Parineeti married APP leader Raghav Chadha, and the duo tied the knot in an intimate ceremony.