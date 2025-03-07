Parineeti Chopra faces immense backlash on calling construction work ’embarrasing’

Parineeti Chopra has found herself in the middle of controversy following a remark she made during a recent interview. While discussing her past work experiences abroad, the actress made a statement that many online users perceived as dismissive towards blue-collar jobs.

In a conversation with Rannvijay Singha on Mashable Middle East, Parineeti was asked about part-time jobs she took up while studying overseas. Rannvijay, who had previously worked in construction in New York, spoke about his experience. In response, Parineeti made a comment that sparked criticism, leading Rannvijay to clarify his stance. Though the exchange was seemingly lighthearted, a section of social media users did not take it well.

The clip quickly gained traction online, with several users calling her words insensitive. Many felt her statement diminished the value of labor-intensive professions, arguing that construction work is both honorable and essential. Discussions erupted on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, where users expressed disappointment, with some branding her remark as elitist.

Several users pointed out the irony of dismissing a profession responsible for building the very infrastructure people rely on daily. Some criticized her for being out of touch, while others defended the dignity of labor and the hard work put in by countless individuals in the field.

Later in the interview, Parineeti shared details about her previous jobs in the UK, including her time working at Manchester United’s stadium and a retail store. However, these revelations were overshadowed by the backlash surrounding her earlier remark.

On the work front, she recently starred in Chamkila, directed by Imtiaz Ali, alongside Diljit Dosanjh.