Parineeti Chopra Uplifts Airport Swag In Denim Shorts – Take A Look

Parineeti Chopra needs no introduction. The actress is not just a talented actor but also a fashionista. She has the knack of rocking every look with effortless grace and style, whether wearing a statement pantsuit or alluring lehenga. This time, the actress showcased her bold yet sophisticated airport style in black shorts.

This morning, Parineeti arrived at Mumbai airport as she headed to fly out of the town. She was spotted uplifting her airport swag in denim shorts and walking like a queen. The actress wore a white high-neckline and simple top, giving her decency. She tucked the simple attire with black denim shorts flaunting her toned legs, adding a comfortable vibe. However, it was her white unbuttoned shirt that added a bossy vibe, making Parineeti look oh-so-pretty.

But that’s not all! Parineeti ditched accessories to allow her simplicity to grab attention. However, her short hair, styled in mid-part, created a subtle look. With black sunglasses she looked cool while the nude pink lips perfectly suited her easy and breezy outfit. With animal-printed shoes, Parineeti rounded her glam, making one fall for her.

As Parineeti arrived at the airport, she waited for the paparazzi to click her pictures and flaunted her pretty smile, making one fall for her simplicity and natural beauty. Her black and white fashion also served ‘goals’ for this summer season.