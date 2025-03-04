Internet calls out Parineeti Chopra for being a ‘Hypocrite’ on ‘chasing directors’ & ‘Chamkila’ casting

Parineeti Chopra recently made headlines after her interview with Rannvijay Singha for Mashable, but not in the way she might have expected. In the interview, she spoke about how she never chases directors or producers for roles. She claimed she doesn’t go after them because she believes scripts come to her in their own way. She even mentioned that she has no idea what’s happening in the industry, so she doesn’t see the point in running after films.

However, in the same interview, she revealed how she landed the role of Amarjot in Chamkila, directed by Imtiaz Ali. She said that when she heard that Imtiaz was making the film, she got so excited that she immediately messaged him, introducing herself and expressing interest in the project. This led to a meeting, and according to her, Imtiaz finalized her for the role in their first discussion itself.

Following this, a huge thread started on Reddit where users called out Parineeti for being a “hypocrite.” They pointed out how she first said she never chases directors but then did exactly that with Imtiaz Ali to bag Chamkila. Many also commented that she has become “annoying” and questioned her statements.

The discussion quickly gained traction, with several people accusing her of contradicting herself and calling out her double standards. While some defended her, saying there’s nothing wrong in reaching out to a director, the majority felt that her statements in the interview didn’t align with her actions.

The debate continues, but one thing is clear—internet isn’t letting Parineeti get away with what they see as an obvious contradiction.