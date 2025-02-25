Parineeti Chopra to make her series debut with Netflix’s next & alluring ensemble cast

Netflix has unveiled a new mystery thriller series set in Shimla, featuring Parineeti Chopra in her first streaming series. The project brings together a strong cast and a team of experienced creators.

Siddharth P. Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra of Alchemy Production LLP are producing the series, with Rensil D’Silva as the writer and director. The story will unfold in a noir format, aiming to present an engaging narrative.

The cast includes Parineeti Chopra, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anup Soni, Jennifer Winget, Chaitannya Choudhry, Sumeet Vyas, Soni Razdan, and Harleen Sethi. Chopra, coming off her performance in Chamkila, leads the series alongside Bhasin, who was last seen in Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein S2. The ensemble also features Winget, known for her work in television, and Sethi, recognized for her role in Kohrra S1.

The creators expressed enthusiasm about their collaboration with Netflix, highlighting the creative space provided by the platform. They emphasized their commitment to delivering an intricate and engaging storyline.

Netflix India’s Series Head, Tanya Bami, spoke about the nature of the show, describing it as a narrative that keeps viewers engaged throughout. She welcomed Chopra back to the platform and introduced Winget as a new addition.

The series does not yet have a title, and further details, including a release date, are expected in the future. Production is underway, and Netflix plans to release more updates as the project progresses.