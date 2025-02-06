Parineeti Chopra Skips Cousin Siddharth’s Wedding Festivities – Is Priyanka Chopra The Reason?

Priyanka Chopra stepped into town with her mother-in-law, Denise Miller-Jonas, father-in-law, Paul Kevin Jonas Sr., and daughter Malti Marie for brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding. Amidst the celebrations, Parineeti Chopra’s absence from all the wedding festivities has sparked buzz on the internet. Though the celebration buzz is high with Mannara Chopra and others attending the function, Parineeti’s absence raised questions about why the actress is missing from the festivities, further raising questions about whether everything is fine between the Chopra sisters.

Fans and media alike are speculating the reason behind Parineeti’s absence while many claimed that because Priyanka didn’t attend Parineeti’s wedding, the actress is now skipping desi girl’s brother’s wedding. But the truth behind Parineeti’s absence is not rivalry or rift. As per the HT City, Parineeti Chopra skipped Siddharth Chopra wedding festivities due to prior work commitments. In addition, the actress will join the family celebrations on 7 February when Siddharth will tie the knot with his fiancee.

The source stated, “She will attend it tomorrow i.e. 7 February, and husband Raghav Chadha is also expected to be there. Parineeti has been shooting for her next film, which is why she couldn’t attend the previous ceremonies.”

In conclusion, there are no issues with the Chopra sisters and Parineeti’s absence is due to prior work commitments. But she will join the family celebrations.

Priyanka Chopra’s brother, Siddharth Chopra, is all set to tie the knot with actress Neelam Upadhyay and will tie the knot on 7 February 2025.