Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Celebrate 6th Anniversary With Family Screening Of Moana 2 [Photos]

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently celebrated their 6th wedding anniversary with a special family outing in New York City. The couple, along with their daughter Malti Marie, enjoyed a private screening of Moana 2, Malti’s favorite movie, at a theater filled with close friends and family.

Priyanka, known for her impeccable fashion, turned heads with her chic yet comfortable look. She wore a brown checked pantsuit that perfectly balanced sophistication with ease, paired with a matching jacket. The outfit was complemented by stylish glasses and a sleek handbag, giving her a polished yet relaxed appearance—ideal for an evening of family fun. Priyanka’s effortless elegance was a highlight of the celebration.

In her Instagram post, Priyanka shared a few glimpses from the special day, including a cute photo of Malti watching the film from behind, keeping her daughter’s face private. She also shared pictures of the event’s festive atmosphere, with chocolates, pizza, and Moana posters creating a fun and cozy vibe. While Nick was tagged in the post, Priyanka kept the focus on the family celebration, expressing her gratitude to Disney for the special screening.

“What a special treat on our anniversary. Malti’s favorite Moana with our friends and family. Moana 2 is so much fun!! Thank you @disney @disneyanimation for the amazing screening. All the kids had the best time,” she captioned the post.

Though the couple has busy careers, this family-focused anniversary celebration showcased their commitment to creating meaningful memories together. As Priyanka and Nick continue to thrive in their personal and professional lives, their special anniversary outing served as a reminder of their strong bond and the joy of sharing simple, joyful moments with loved ones.

The screening not only marked a personal milestone for the couple but also highlighted how family remains at the center of their lives, with style and warmth effortlessly combining for a perfect anniversary celebration.