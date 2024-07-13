Shah Rukh Khan steals the spotlight at Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant’s wedding; here’s why

The talk-of-the-town is indeed the gargantuan wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant where any celebrity you can even think of, he or she might be there marking their presence for the star-studded affair.

And when you have the biggest of celebrities coming under one roof, there is seldom a chance to miss out on priceless moments and unions you never anticipated. And when you are Shah Rukh Khan, the stakes are always higher.

Khan was present at the event, and the man being his humble self just stole the show by just being himself.

A video from the wedding festivities went viral which showcased Khan first getting up and going to Rajinikanth and his family, who were seated. He made sure to shake their hands and extend his regards. Once he was done, he then moved on ahead and as soon as he witnessed Amitabh Bachchan coming towards him, he rushed and before exchanging a hug, he bowed down and touched his feet. Jaya Bachchan was right next to him, and Khan did not miss a chance to now down and touch her feet as well followed by exchanging some fun conversations.

This feature from Khan has been winning everyone’s hearts in the internet, who cannot stop praising him and applauding his humility. We can safely that is Shah Rukh Khan for you! Never ceasing to amaze anyone with his gracious and simple self.