Shah Rukh Khan Instantly Makes Heads Turn With His Enigmatic Look

Shah Rukh Khan once again won the hearts of fans with his look. On Thursday night, King Khan attended the wedding reception of his longtime personal trainer Prashant Sawant in a very stylish manner. Many Bollywood stars including Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Sunny Singh also attended this grand event held at a five star restaurant in Mumbai.

However, Shah Rukh Khan grabbed the most headlines. SRK, who usually uses an umbrella to avoid cameras, this time appeared in front of the cameras without any cover. His beard was attracting everyone’s attention. Shahrukh made his look even more stylish by wearing a black deep neck T-shirt, black jeans, a chain with a key-lock pendant and a cap with a daring pirate print on his head. Shah Rukh’s simple but effective look is going viral on social media.

Currently, Shah Rukh Khan is busy shooting for the action thriller film King, directed by Siddharth Anand. Recently, a video related to his film also went viral in which his rough and rugged look was seen. It is believed that his bearded look at the reception is also a part of his upcoming film.

Prashant Sawant, who has been Shahrukh Khan’s trainer for many years, had told about King Khan’s discipline and fitness in an interview, “If he doesn’t sweat, then there is no fun. Sweat is necessary for him, whether it is through workout or sports.”

He further told that despite injuries, he always makes new strategies and formulas to maintain SRK’s fitness. Due to these, Shahrukh has made 6 6-pack and even 8 8-pack abs for his films.

Fans are eagerly waiting for Shah Rukh’s next film.